French Montana, Tory Lanez Are Ice ‘Cold’ With New Collab

French Montana and Tory Lanez are chilling in quarantine with the release of their new collaboration “Cold”.

Montana released the official audio for “Cold” featuring Canada’s Lanez on Thursday. The chorus includes contributions from both artists, while Lanez takes lead on the first verse.

Montana released his self-titled third studio album Montana in December. It features hit songs like “Writing on the Wall” with Post Malone and Cardi B, plus “NoStylist” featuring Drake.

“Cold” is Montana’s third single of 2020.