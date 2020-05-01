Avengers Assemble: Chris Evans Will Bring Together ‘Avengers’ Cast For All In Challenge

By Jamie Samhan.

David M. Benett/WireImage
David M. Benett/WireImage

Chris Evans is the latest celeb to jump on the All In Challenge.

Captain America himself is raffling off a virtual hangout with him, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo.

For only $10, you can be entered in the raffle draw. The winner will get a 40 minute session with 20 minutes designated to playing board games and another 20 minutes of Q&A.

Evans accepted the challenge from Chris Pratt and has now nominated Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie and Billy Porter.

RELATED: Chris Evans Talks His New Political Website, Post-MCU Roles & More

Others to offer up All In Challenge packages have been Kim Kardashian who is auctioning off lunch with the Kardashian/Jenner clan and Shawn Mendes who is giving fans a chance to hangout.

RELATED: Eddie Vedder And Pearl Jam Offer Extravagant ‘Birthday Package’ For All-In Challenge Donation

Since launching on April 14th, the All in Challenge has raised more than $27.9 million and 100% of proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels, as well as, America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP