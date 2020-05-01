Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey Relive ‘The Wedding Planner’

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey have fond memories of their 2001 romantic comedy “The Wedding Planner”.

The two actors reflected on the Adam Shankman-directed film while in quarantine. It all started when Lopez tagged McConaughey in a little #ThrowbackThursday tweet.

“Jennifer was already cast, they were looking for the male lead,” McConaughey said of the casting in a video posted on Friday. “I think we were coming up against a writers’ strike. So, what that means is the issue was trying to get as many movies made as quickly as possible… the industry needed content.”

“I’ve always called her a quad threat. What does she not do? That girl works her backside off on everything. She does not just show up and wing it at all,” he remembered. “She’s like clockwork. Just hammers it and knocks it out.”

Lopez responded enthusiastically: “Let’s do it again soon!”

“The Wedding Planner” premiered on Jan. 26, 2001 and raked in nearly $100 million at the box office. It also starred Judy Greer, Justin Chambers and Kevin Pollak.