Dua Lipa Is So Excited To Become An ‘Auntie’ To Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Baby

By ETOnline.com.

Dua Lipa is so happy for expectant parents Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

The 24-year-old singer, who is dating the model’s younger brother, Anwar Hadid, was asked during an interview with “The Edge NZ” how she feels about becoming an “auntie” to Gigi and Zayn’s baby girl.

“Yeah, it’s very exciting news,” she said. “We’re very, very excited!”

When asked how long she knew about the pregnancy, she hesitated to share. “Look, you guys are really putting me in a [tough spot],” she jokingly replied. “Not long, not long…I was a little bit before [the news broke].”

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP