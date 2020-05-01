Lili Reinhart Won’t Let People Cancel Cole Sprouse: ‘Twitter Is Such A Vile Place’

Lili Reinhart has had it up to her neck with how the Twitterverse treats her and her boyfriend Cole Sprouse.

Reinhart came to the aid of her “Riverdale” co-star after the cancel culture train came rolling through Sprouse station.

“Twitter is such a vile place. It’s so easy to say s**t behind your f**king phone, isn’t it?” the actress, 23, wrote in seemingly deleted tweets, via Us Weekly. “This is why people choose to keep their relationships private… this is why people don’t have social media… because of this bullying.”

“I don’t tolerate any of that s**t. Bully me? Sure fine. But attacking someone for literally no reason, just for the sake of a f**king twitter trend?” she continued. “Please… reassess yourself and your ego before you send another tweet into the abyss.”

Poking and prodding at their relationship has been a constant ever since rumours first surfaced. In fact, many people contributing to the trending #ColeSprouseIsOverParty on Friday are simply trying to find out why it is trending.

“It’s easy to criticize someone and spew hate because it makes you feel like you have some sort of power over them,” Reinhart stated. “Truth is… you don’t. Saying you hate someone or don’t like them gives you absolutely no power over them.”

“You need to tweet about someone you literally don’t know in order to feel like you have something going on in your life?” she asked. “That’s sad. It’s really f**king sad. You want to feel validated or important? Attacking someone online won’t give that to you. Do something helpful with your time and be better.”

Reinhart, 23, and Sprouse, 27, have been an item since 2017.