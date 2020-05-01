Megan Thee Stallion Fan Girls Over Working With Beyoncé: No One Better ‘There Is No Debate’

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about her epic “Savage” remix with Beyoncé.

The rapper spoke about the newly released song while chatting with Ebro Darden on “Beats 1” and how the song came about.

“I had to call my grandma,” Megan said about when the song finally dropped.

Nobody knew she was working on the collab not even her “best friend” or “anybody on [her] team.”

Megan chatted about attending Beyoncé’s and Jay-Z’s New Years’ party where the now infamous photo of her, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy came about.

“We were there dancing all night, I was like ‘Wow Beyoncé really accepts my turn up’,” she added laughing. It wasn’t until the two crossed paths a few more times that the collab came about.

“Being from Houston, Beyoncé is queen, that is all you know. There is no debate, there is nothing else to say. Who is better than Beyoncé?” she continued.

Megan even revealed how the remix came about.

“I got a call one day saying ‘Beyoncé gonna do a remix of ‘Savage’,” she recalled but originally didn’t believe it despite recording a new verse. Even after hearing the new song, Megan figured “this is not Beyoncé.”

“All I ever wanted was to collab with Beyoncé,” she added.

Recently, Megan got emotional on Instagram Live talking about working with Queen Bey and how she is the standard artists look up to.