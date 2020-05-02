‘Sopranos’ Star Joe Pantoliano At Home Recovering After Being Hit By Porsche

Joe Pantoliano was reportedly rushed to a hospital after being struck by a car.

RELATED: Michael Gandolfini Opens Up Stepping Into His Father’s Shoes

Pantoliano and his family were walking in their Connecticut neighbourhood when a skidding Porsche struck the “Sopranos” actor, according to a report from TMZ. The Porsche had been T-boned by another vehicle, the publication added, sourcing the actor’s wife Nancy Pantoliano.

“Nancy says Joe was sent flying a couple feet backward into an old wooden fence. He suffered a gash on his head, plus injuries to his left leg and a shoulder,” the report reads. “EMTs quickly arrived and rushed Joe to a hospital where he’s being treated and waiting on the results of a CT scan.”

Pantoliano is expected to pull through, local police are investigating the situation and both drivers stayed at the potential crime scene.

RELATED: The Iconic ‘Sopranos’ House Is Up For Sale

ET Canada reached out to a rep for the actor, who said Pantoliano “is home recovering and being monitored for a concussion and chest trauma. He is grateful for the good wishes of his fans.”