Jake Gyllenhaal Joins Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig & Jimmy Fallon In Another Episode Of ‘The Longest Days Of Our Lives’

Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig returned to “The Tonight Show” Friday to join Jimmy Fallon for a third edition of their bonkers soap opera “The Longest Days of Our Lives”.

During the previous episode, Wiig’s character, Vanessa, revealed she’d become pregnant through Zoom, with either love interest (Winston) or his long-lost brother Fontaine (Ferrell) the father.

In this episode, however, the baby had already arrived. “Apparently when you’re pregnant on Zoom, you really zoom through the pregnancy,” Wiig said, and introduced the men to her son, Blake, played by surprise guest star Jake Gyllenhaal.

Blake is already grown, because he’s “zooming through life,” and blasts his potential fathers for missing his big game, his big recital and his graduation. Asked how he was able to participate in all those milestones with everything happening right now, Blake replied, “There’s a lot you can do over Zoom, if you’re willing to have everything look and sound like crap.”

Regardless of who Blake’s father is revealed to be, he declares himself heir to the family fortune — a giant stash of toilet paper — leading to a wacko race around the world as Zoom backgrounds change to such far-flung locales as Mount Rushmore, a chariot race in ancient Rome and the surface of the Moon.

Along the way, viewers also witnessed the shocked reactions of more unexpected guest stars, soap actors Susan Lucci (“All My Children”), Heather Locklear (“Melrose Place”), Maurice Bernard (“General Hospital”) and Mary Beth Evans (“Day of Our Lives”).