Drake Talks Fatherhood, New Music & More In Candid Conversation With Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio

Lil Wayne returned with a second episode of his “Young Money Radio” on Apple Music, and this time out he welcomed Drake as a special guest.

During their conversation, Drake discussed fatherhood and the surprise release of his “Dark Lane Demo Tapes”, with the pair promising further musical collaborations.

Speaking of the photos of son Adonis he shared on social media, Drake said that posting the pictures on Instagram “was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world and I just felt like… It wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do. I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So, I just wanted to free myself of that.”

Drake also pointed to watching Lil Wayne “be a functioning rap father for years, an incredible father. And that gave me a lot of confidence too,” he added.

“A lot of us, like Chainz, is a great father and a lot of the guys that we came up around just being great family men on those tours and on those long studio nights when albums need to get done. But specifically you, just how you always just made s**t function and work and how much love the people in your life have for you,” Drake added. “And I could just tell the way your kids would stare at you that the time and effort that you put in as a father. So, that was really inspiring for me just to know that I can still keep pushing forward as a musician and be there for my son.”

Drake also spoke about his recent release of “Dark Lane Demo Tapes”, which he described as “a lot of joints that sort of were floating around. Songs that people just kept asking me about or for. With the whole pandemic thing that’s going on, we’ve been playing more music on live. So, there was joints that got played on live and then there was a couple leak situations that happened a little early in the year. For a second the s**t felt like ’09 or 2010 or some s**t. I couldn’t believe how much music was leaking. Not just from me, from every artist. It was like they were just back out here on some… You remember back in the day it was inevitable.”

He added: “We pieced a lot of those songs together and I put a few new joints on there, but really it was just instead of dropping a single right now.”

Drake admitted that the worldwide pandemic presents “an interesting time for us all as musicians to figure out how this works and what people need. And I just felt like people would appreciate maybe a body of something to listen to as opposed to just one isolated song. So yeah, I just tried to float that out there, set the tone for the album and then, yeah the album is being worked on every day. Like I always say, in every interview I do, I learn from the best, I’m in the gym seven days a week because of the man I’m on the phone with.”

Lil Wayne also pressed Drake about “when is we going to give the people another joint, man? Me and you. Come on now.”

“I’m ready any time,” replied Drake.

“Let me explain to the people. Let me explain to the people though,” added Lil Waye. “Now, something about me and Drizzy songs that we do together, we are both perfectionists. So, it’s not like, you send me a joint, I’m going to throw a verse on there and… We got a standard we got to live up to and we got a track record and a legacy we got to always protect. And then on top of that, it’s like we have this thing where it’s like, well, if I’m a send you a joint and I’m going to go first, first of all, I already know, it’s like, all right, I know this man’s about to go crazy on me…”

Drake interjected: “In rap there’s no score to define a winner or there’s no championship game. So, these are the moments of competition that we truly enjoy. “

Additional guests for the episode were Stephen A. Smith, DJ Khaled, Chennedy Carter, Jalen Hurts and Shaquille O’Neal.