Jimmy Fallon’s Daughter Hilariously Crashes Interview With Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm zoomed in for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on Friday’s “At-Home” edition of “The Tonight Show”, but their conversation was derailed when Fallon’s 6-year-old daughter, Winnie, crashed the interview.

Winnie brought along a colouring book featuring farm animals, which prompted some animal-related questions from the “Mad Men” star.

“That’s a really pretty cow,” declared Hamm of the coloured pig that Winnie displayed, and she corrected him by turning to another page featuring a bovine. “That’s a cow,” she told him.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon’s Daughter Winnie Interrupts Halle Berry Interview Twice

“Ehh, that’s a lamb,” he said, causing Winnie to seriously doubt Hamm’s knowledge of livestock while reminding viewers that she is “not a chicken.”

During another segment of the interview, Hamm took viewers on a tour of his office and teased a “Mad Men” reunion in the near future to raise money for charity. Watch: