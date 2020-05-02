Margot Robbie, Lucy Lawless, Scarlett Johansson And Many More Female Stars Beat Each Other Senseless For #BossB***hFightChallenge

Hollywood stunt professional Zoe Bell has organized an all-female quarantine fight club, and it’s a star-studded, action-packed affair.

“I’m so bored! I just want to play with my friends!” says Bell, who doubled for Uma Thurman in the “Kill Bill” movies. Tossing aside the book she was reading, she walks up to the camera and declares, “Wait a minute, I can play with my friends!”

With that, she delivers a roundhouse kick aimed at the camera, with Lucy Lawless revealed as the recipient of the blow (Bell was also Lawless’ stunt double for “Xena: Warrior Princess”).

RELATED: Henry Cavill Reveals Tom Cruise Wouldn’t Allow Him To Do A ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt Because He Worried ‘You’ll Kill Everyone’

“What the heck, Zo-zo?” asks a ticked-off Lawless as her facial expression shifts from surprise to glee, firing back with a punch assisted by her “Xena” Chakram.

And then more female stars get in on the action. Through the magic of choreographed stunt fighting and clever editing, the end result is a who’s who of Hollywood’s female stars seemingly beating the tar out of each other in what Bell calls the #BossB***hFightChallenge.

Other of the many, many stars involved include Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Thandie Netwon and Florence Pugh, who punch, kick and headbutt each other, some gaining assistance fomr an array of props ranging from shovels to sheep.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Delivers A 4-Wheeled Surprise For His Longtime Stunt Double

As the action continues, KT Tunstall’s song “The Healer” plays in the background as the soundtrack to all this mayhem.

“Here it is……! Kicking lockdown boredom with some of the coolest!” wrote Bell to accompany the YouTube video. “Ladies, you are all my heroes.”