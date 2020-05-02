Dwayne Johnson Celebrates 48th Birthday With Twitter Greetings From Celebrity Pals

Saturday, May 2 marks the 48th birthday of Dwayne Johnson, and The Rock took to Twitter to comment on a photo of his 15-year-old self.
In his tweet, Johnson jokes about his “medallion, boom box, white shorts clearly too tight and a porn moustache.”
To celebrate the occasion, a number of Johnson’s celebrity pals sent their best wishes via social media, as did his former employers the WWE and the Calgary Stampeders.
Meanwhile, Johnson offered his thanks for all the birthday greetings, and even sent a special shoutout to ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, declaring she’s “One of my favs” along with the hashtag #shesabadass.
After wishing Johnson a happy birthday, Ryan Reynolds answered a fan’s question as to whether Deadpool or The Rock would be the winner in a fight. His response: “The audience.”