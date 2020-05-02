Dwayne Johnson Celebrates 48th Birthday With Twitter Greetings From Celebrity Pals

Saturday, May 2 marks the 48th birthday of Dwayne Johnson, and The Rock took to Twitter to comment on a photo of his 15-year-old self.

In his tweet, Johnson jokes about his “medallion, boom box, white shorts clearly too tight and a porn moustache.”

Kickin’ puberty’s ass at 15yrs old with a medallion, boom box, white shorts clearly too tight and a porn mustache.

Jesus 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/Or3DvGWBMu — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 2, 2020

To celebrate the occasion, a number of Johnson’s celebrity pals sent their best wishes via social media, as did his former employers the WWE and the Calgary Stampeders.

Happy B Day you big bald unattractive flat foot no neck stanky leg truck driving weight lifting tequila drinking no running constipated in the face looking to small pant wearing lovable guy….Hope you have a blessed… https://t.co/IkF7NanenU — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 2, 2020

Happy birthday, @TheRock. Fitness guru, Hollywood legend, fashion influence – I’m so happy I can be these things for you. pic.twitter.com/0T1WdQCQpV — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 2, 2020

Some wholesome content 😃 The Rock singing "When the Saints Go Marching In" ⚜️ Happy Birthday @TheRock 🎂 pic.twitter.com/GSRQ8dk2eP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 2, 2020

The Great One. The People's Champ. The Most Electrifying Man In Sports & Entertainment. The Brahma Bull. Rocky. Today we celebrate the birthday of one of the greatest of ALL-TIME, @TheRock. pic.twitter.com/USJTvqkEgm — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 2, 2020

He may have gone through puberty in the womb, but he was born with a heart of solid gold. One of the best guys on earth. Happy Birthday to my friend, co-star and ribbon dance professor, @therock — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 2, 2020

Living proof that through hard work, there are no limits to what you can accomplish. Happy Birthday to eight-time WWE Champion and The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment, @TheRock! pic.twitter.com/UTTl7XtTme — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 2, 2020

Happy Birthday to @TheRock who was never a “steak eater” and was one of our greatest signees ever. I’m blessed to know him. 🙏🤠 pic.twitter.com/98TVaaLphc — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Johnson offered his thanks for all the birthday greetings, and even sent a special shoutout to ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, declaring she’s “One of my favs” along with the hashtag #shesabadass.

After wishing Johnson a happy birthday, Ryan Reynolds answered a fan’s question as to whether Deadpool or The Rock would be the winner in a fight. His response: “The audience.”