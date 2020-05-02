‘This Is Us’ Cast Hold Zoom Reunion

The cast of “This Is Us” are used to seeing each other on the set of the hit NBC drama, but now that TV and film productions have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic they’ve had to resort to other measures.

On Friday, series stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Jon Huertas, Chris Sullivan, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley staged a reunion on Zoom.

“I miss my Pearson family SO much and seeing these faces really lifted my spirits. #thisisus,” Moore wrote, sharing a screenshot from their Zoom chat.

Several of the other cast members also shared screenshots. “You know like when you just gotta see the fam? Yeah… that part. #ThisIsUs zooming,” wrote Watson in the caption to her post, while Metz wrote, “Technology is out here bringing joy and gratitude, y’all! So happy to see these beautiful faces!”