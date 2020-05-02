Metallica Reunites Virtually For Social-Distancing Performance Of ‘Blackened’

Metallica is one of many bands forced to put summer tour plans on ice due to the coronavirus, but the heavy metal veterans haven’t been staying idol while quarantining.

On Friday, the band unveiled a new video on YouTube, a brand-new version of their track “Blackened” from their classic 1988 album …And Justice for All.

This stripped-down version of the track — now renamed “Blackened 2020” — features band members James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo performing their parts while playing their respective instruments in their individual homes.

“Here’s a little something we cooked up over the last few days,” the band wrote in a caption accompanying the video. “Hope you’re all safe & sound. Have a great weekend.”