Emma Stone Does A ‘Brain Dump’ When Dealing With Anxiety

Emma Stone is opening up about how she personally deals with anxiety.

As a long time supporter of the Child Mind Institute, the actress teamed up with them for a new video as part of the #WeThriveInside campaign.

“Many of us are dealing with isolation, anxiety and uncertainty during this COVID-19 crisis, and this includes the 17 million kids and teens in America — that’s one in five — who have a mental health disorder,” Stone started off saying. “We’re inviting you to be part of our team.”

The “LaLa Land” actress then spoke of how she deals with her mental health, “something I really like to do when I’m struggling with anxiety is a brain dump. What I do is just write down anything that I’m worried about.”

“I just write and write and write and I don’t think about it and I don’t read it back. I find it’s really, really helpful for me to get it all out on paper,” she added. “I hope you’re staying safe, you’re staying strong and healthy and I’m sending you lots of love.”

Stone recently joined choreographer Ryan Heffington where the two danced and lip synced to “You’re The One That I Want” in support of Child Mind.