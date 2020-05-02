Jessica Simpson And Her Daughter Maxwell Sing Together As She Turns 8

Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell is turning 8 and showing off her vocals just like her mama.

Simpson shared a cute video of the two of them singing “This Little Light Of Mine” on Friday.

“Today my first born, Maxwell turned 8. She has more light in her soul than anyone I’ve ever known and shines far brighter than any star in the galaxies. She is a gift to everyone who knows her and deeply connects to those she has never met and prays for every night,” she captioned the post.

She added, “Maxwell inspires me to be unapologetically myself in every way. She has taught me that I don’t have to be perfect by continually reminding me I’m perfect for her. She is full of love, true compassion, mindful determination, intelligence, purposeful leadership, steadfast strength, deep wisdom, true beauty inside and out, hilarious sarcasm, feisty diplomatic reasoning, limitless talent, nonjudgmental awareness, relentless loyalty, and hope that manifests miracles.”

The mogul finished on an emotional note, “I pray to God that I can be half the person she is when I grow up.”

Happy Birthday, Maxwell!