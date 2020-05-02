Matt Bomer Responds To Post Comparing Him To Other Ryan Murphy Male Leads

With the release of Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix show “Hollywood” one Twitter user decided to compare his leading men and likely did not expect one of them to respond.

“I could not name one of these men if someone put a gun to my head,” they wrote comparing Matt Bomer, Cheyenne Jackson, Finn Wittrock, Max Greenfield and Wes Bentley.

i could not name one of these men if someone put a gun to my head pic.twitter.com/MJgBAxtCB0 — h (@vintagehols) April 25, 2020

Bomer, who has appeared in a number of Murphy’s projects including “American Horror Story”, “Glee”, “The New Normal” and HBO’s “The Normal Heart”, caught wind of the tweet after it went viral and had a very cheeky response.

“I love all of these men and their unique talents. But if you’re going to line us up and objectify us every few months like Ryan Murphy’s version of a Hitchcock blonde…then I’ve got dibs on Grace Kelly,” he tweeted with Wittrock claiming Janet Leigh.

I love all of these men and their unique talents. But if you’re going to line us up and objectify us every few months like Ryan Murphy’s version of a Hitchcock blonde…then I’ve got dibs on Grace Kelly. @cheyennejackson @iamgreenfield @FinnWittrock #wesbentley https://t.co/S3MIRlNxKB — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) April 28, 2020

FULLY support this! ❤️❤️❤️ — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) April 28, 2020

The original poster also apologized but Bomer wasn’t too fussed.