Donnie Wahlberg Hosts A Virtual Family Dinner For ‘Blue Bloods’ Fans

In honour of Friday night’s season finale of “Blue Bloods”, star Mark Wahlberg virtually recreated one of the Reagans’ iconic family dinners for “Dinner With the Reagans: A Blue Bloods Special”

“I want to welcome you to our first ever, and hopefully last ever virtual ‘Blue Bloods’ family dinner special,” says Wahlberg, of hosting the Zoom get-together.

Wahlberg introduced cast members Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynihan, Len Cariou, Vanessa Ray, Anthony Terraciano, Sami Gayle and Will Estes, along with “Blue Bloods” showrunner Kevin Wade, all of whom are self-quarantining in their homes.

During the conversation, Wahlberg asked Wade if the show would be addressing the COVID-19 pandemic when it eventually returns. “I’m not sure how we go back to the show without addressing it on some level, or do you just run away from it?” he asked.

“I don’t think you can run far away from it, it’s something I’ve been talking about with our writers, with [showrunners] Warren Leight from ‘Law & Order’ and Glenn Caron from ‘Bull’ and with a lot of people, just how do you go back embrace it and yet how not have it drive the show, because at the end of the day we were never sort of making a documentary of life.”

One aspect of the pandemic that will certainly be addressed, said Wade, would be honouring first responders. “Everything that you see on TV is all about people stepping up, and public service and sacrifice, and the people, the nurses and doctors who come from all over the country here to New York City, we wouldn’t be doing our show right if we didn’t find some way to pay respect to that from our characters,” he added.