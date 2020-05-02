Sia Releases New Song ‘Saved My Life’ Written By Dua Lipa

Sia surprised all of her fans on Friday with new music.

The singer took part in the Americares’ “COVID Is No Joke” event where she first performed “Saved My Life” written by Dua Lipa. The song was then released on Saturday.

“Well, someone must have sent you here to save my life/ Someone must have sent you to save me tonight/ I know that in darkness I have found my light/ I know that in darkness I’ve been given sight,” Sia sings in the timely song.

The event which also featured Steve Carell, Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Jack Black and Tenacious D, Will Ferrell, Bryan Cranston, Gal Gadot and many more was held to raise funds for the nonprofit’s coronavirus-targeted health programs.

The full hour long fundraiser can be watched below: