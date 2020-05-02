Victoria Beckham Celebrates David’s 45th Birthday With Touching Slideshow

Victoria Beckham is celebrating David Beckham’s 45th birthday with a perfect throwback photo and slideshow.

“Happy birthday @davidbeckham x Remembering our walks with Snoop and Puffy in Manchester all those years ago. Still dog walking together 23 years later. Love you so much,” the fashion designer wrote.

In another touching post, Victoria made a slideshow which mostly included pics of David and his kids, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 8, adding “Happy birthday to the best daddy.”

The close knit family also celebrated with a sandwich made by Cruz where he wrote “Love You” in ketchup as well as gifts wrapped in wrapping paper covered in David’s face.

And of course, there was cake.