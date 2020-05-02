Jeffrey Dean Morgan Talks ‘Walking Dead’ Season 10 Mini-Movie

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is giving “Walking Dead” fans hope for the future of the show.

The finale of season 10 of the hit drama was cut short when coronavirus precautions were set in place and pre-production had only just started.

Changing with the times, the show will now have a special this fall in the form of a mini-movie to wrap things up.

“It will be cool having a one off, almost a ‘Walking Dead’ movie in the middle of the season, I guess,” Morgan told Entertainment Weekly. “So we’re excited about that aspect of it.”

Morgan gave some clue as to how season 10 will end.

“Some sort of a resolution…whether that carries over to next season, I’ll leave that open, because who knows? But we know he’s [Negan] coming to wipe everybody out with his zombie horde so hopefully we’ll see that come to a head at some point. There has to be some sort of battle. Greg Nicotero directed it, so it’s going to be a big massive episode for sure,” he added.