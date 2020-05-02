Twitter Comes To The Defence Of Rose Byrne After She Is Misquoted

Social media has come to the defence of Rose Byrne after a comment she made about her new show was taken out of context.

Byrne was speaking with Variety on “The Big Ticket” podcast about “Mrs. America” where she plays feminist Gloria Steinem opposite Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative and anti-feminist activist who tried to stop the ratification the Equal Rights Amendment.

When asked what she would say to Schlafly, who died in 2016, Byrne responded, “I feel like you wouldn’t have to ask her much, and she would just take the reins and start to talk, and talk, and talk, and talk. She had some uncanny ability to talk and not draw breath … six kids, a law degree, a marriage, an activist to the anti-fems. She was a first-rate feminist. Absolutely.”

However, when just part of that quote got tweeted out without hearing the sarcasm in Byrne’s voice, she was quickly attacked on Twitter. The tweet has since been deleted.

For transparency: We deleted a tweet about this Rose Byrne podcast as the text and copy didn't accurately convey her tone in the conversation. Apologies and thank you for understanding https://t.co/AQhSvbA1Qk — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2020

But before the apology, many people actually defended Byrne from those attacking.

Rose Byrne being quoted out of context where you would have to listen to the clip (not one but two steps from the headline) to realize she was mocking Phyllis Schafly is why sarcasm is dying and that death is dangerous. Shame on @Variety #MrsAmerica — Mina Klonopina (@KlonnieChron) May 2, 2020

me when I see that Rose Byrne is trending pic.twitter.com/8wngqDOKUZ — grace (@gracehags) May 2, 2020

apologize to Rose Byrne pic.twitter.com/5Vkte11X7t — rupaul's shale gas (@missunitedface) May 2, 2020

Wow I can’t believe twitter has cancelled and uncancelled Rose Byrne and she will never know or give one solitary fuck about it — Sam (citation needed) (@samcorb) May 2, 2020

Nobody is cancelling Rose Byrne on my watch! pic.twitter.com/GqvLX4omcf — Spectacular Cow (@FlawridaProject) May 2, 2020