Twitter Comes To The Defence Of Rose Byrne After She Is Misquoted

Social media has come to the defence of Rose Byrne after a comment she made about her new show was taken out of context.
Byrne was speaking with Variety on “The Big Ticket” podcast about “Mrs. America” where she plays feminist Gloria Steinem opposite Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative and anti-feminist activist who tried to stop the ratification the Equal Rights Amendment.
When asked what she would say to Schlafly, who died in 2016, Byrne responded, “I feel like you wouldn’t have to ask her much, and she would just take the reins and start to talk, and talk, and talk, and talk. She had some uncanny ability to talk and not draw breath … six kids, a law degree, a marriage, an activist to the anti-fems. She was a first-rate feminist. Absolutely.”
RELATED: Rose Byrne Says ‘Alcohol, Drugs And Porn’ Have Been Helping Her Cope With Quarantine
However, when just part of that quote got tweeted out without hearing the sarcasm in Byrne’s voice, she was quickly attacked on Twitter. The tweet has since been deleted.
RELATED: Rose Byrne And Bobby Cannavale Think Their Kids Are Plotting Against Them
But before the apology, many people actually defended Byrne from those attacking.