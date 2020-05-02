Debby Ryan Pokes Fun At The TikTok Impressions Of Her

Debby Ryan is being a good sport after social media started making fun of her different facial expressions.

Over the week, TikTok users have been mimicking her.

Who taught you this pic.twitter.com/ENk5kvO16O — JohnStop ™️ (@JohnStop9) May 1, 2020

Ryan then responded on Twitter, poking fun of herself.

“I was serious about my craft from a young age and studied technique alongside Roxanne from A Goofy Movie,” she captioned her post.

I was serious about my craft from a young age and studied technique alongside Roxanne from A Goofy Movie pic.twitter.com/IyUGvL4zkw — debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) April 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande has been less impressed with the “ponytail TikTok girls” doing “degrading” impression of her.