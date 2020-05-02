Debby Ryan Pokes Fun At The TikTok Impressions Of Her

Debby Ryan is being a good sport after social media started making fun of her different facial expressions.

Over the week, TikTok users have been mimicking her.

@eleisha_

Radio rebel 🥰😊 #radiorebel #debby

♬ always forever – basingsei

@brenchf4guette

I love you Debby #fyp #neverfitin #keepingactive #debbyryan #acnh

♬ original sound – weebkiller

@brenchf4guette

LMFAOO it’s a whole vibe tbh #fyp #debbyryan #neverfitin #acnh

♬ original sound – brenchf4guette

Ryan then responded on Twitter, poking fun of herself.

“I was serious about my craft from a young age and studied technique alongside Roxanne from A Goofy Movie,” she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande has been less impressed with the “ponytail TikTok girls” doing “degrading” impression of her.

Stars In Self-Isolation Style
