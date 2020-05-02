Cameron Boyce’s Last Project ‘Paradise City’ Releases Trailer

The trailer for “Paradise City” was released on Saturday, the final project that Cameron Boyce worked on before his untimely death.
The show takes place around the dark side of Hollywood and dark magic.
Boyce plays musician Simon Ostergaard who is getting in touch with his dark side. “Do you think that devil worship is real in Hollywood?” he says in the clip. “Like, the whole black magic, and all that stuff.”
Ahead of the teaser trailer being released, “Paradise City” announced that a portion of profits from season one will be donated to The Cameron Boyce Foundation that was set up after his death.
Cameron Boyce stars as a leading character “Simon” in all eight episodes of the first season of Paradise City. The series was filmed just months before his tragic passing. He gave us an incredible performance as a young musician, band leader and aspiring DIY executive in the music business. Cameron was a truly one of a kind spectacular talent. ❤️💙💜 Every scene he was written in was shot and completed in the first season. We will be donating a portion of the tv show’s profits to @thecameronboycefoundation #cameronboyce #paradisecityshow
Boyce died in July 2019 at age 20 from an epilepsy attack.