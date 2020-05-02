Elton John Is Looking At The ‘Silver Lining’ Of The Pandemic, ‘It Has Been Great To Spend This Much Time With My Boys’

Elton John is reflecting about life in quarantine while speaking with Zane Lowe on “Beats 1”.

“I’ve never lived like anything like this in my lifetime,” Elton said of the COVID-19 pandemic however he is looking at the silver lining that hopefully, it will bring everyone together.

“No matter what political party you are on, you have to listen to what [the experts] tell you,” he added.

The famed musician is isolating with husband David Furnish and sons Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7, where they play Snakes and Ladders every weekend.

“To be honest with you, it has been great to spend this much time with my boys,” he continued. “It’s 24/7 with them and it’s been fantastic.”

He then joked, “I’m saying that after a week. Check on me in about three weeks.”

Elton did express that he is “saddest” about all the musicians and crew who live “month to month” that are suffering during this time. “I’m very lucky.”

He also had some advice for all the young people who, like him once, think they are “invincible.”

“This is a different situation that has ever happened before. You have to be very careful. Stick with your family…cherish it while you can,” he mused. “It gives us a chance to reflect on what life is all about…coming together as one is what I hope will be the result of all of this.”