Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Jason Alexander Have Virtual ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is continuing her virtual reunion segments, this time with Jason Alexander for a “Seinfeld” reunion.

“I can’t stand it, I’m so happy to see you!” Louis-Dreyfus expressed.

The two watched “The Chinese Restaurant” from season 2 and “The Contest” from season 4 ahead of the reunion to refresh their memories.

“It was really like doing an unrehearsed play. You had a couple of moments that made me laugh out loud,” Alexander said about “The Chinese Restaurant” episode which he called his most memorable to shoot.