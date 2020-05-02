‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Hafthor Bjornsson Breaks Deadlift World Record

Hafthor Bjornsson, better known as Ser Gregor Clegane or the Mountain on “Game of Thrones”, just set a new world record.

During a livestream on Saturday, Bjornsson lifted 1,104 pounds at Thor’s Power Gym in Iceland.

The previous deadlift world record was held by Eddie Hall in 2016 for lifting 1,102 pounds.

“I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it, and once I set my mind on something, I’m a dog with a bone. I want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible,” he wrote on Instagram.

He also won the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2018.

The Mountain was first played by Conan Stevens and Ian Whyte until Bjornsson took over in season 4 of the hit HBO show.