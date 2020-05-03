‘Avengers’ Cast Reunites For Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020

The show must go on, and that proved to be the case for Saturday’s first-ever virtual edition of Nickelodon’s annual awards show, with the “Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together” donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry.

One of the highlights from the virtual special was the cast of “Avengers: Endgame” assembling via Zoom.

“This is such a thrill, we are so excited and so happy the Kids’ Choice Awards are happening,” said Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), the first star to appear onscreen.

She was joined by Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), who added. “The show must go on. Life must go on, and therefore the Avengers must go on.”

Next appeared Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor), the latter telling viewers that “we’re all stronger together… In amongst this group, I’m the strongest obviously.”

“Well, debatable,” chimed in Chris Evans (Captain America) as he popped up. “I seem to recall beating you in a pushup contest.”

Their bickering was interrupted by the appearance of Iron Man himself with Robert Downey Jr. joining in.

“Stay safe, stay strong,” Ruffalo said. “We’re stronger together, we’ll get through this,” Hemsworth added.

“Love you 3000,” Downey said as they said goodbye.