Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans For Making Netflix Movie ‘Extraction’ The ‘#1 Film On The Planet’

Chris Hemsworth is celebrating the success of his new Netflix movie “Extraction”, following the streamers’ announcement that the action-thriller is set to become its most-watched film ever.

“‘Extraction’ is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first four weeks,” Netflix declared in a Tweet. “Thanks to everyone who watched so far!”

Hemsworth took to Instagram on Saturday to thank everyone who watched.

“Hey what’s up guys? Hope you’re doing well. I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone that checked out ‘Extraction’. You’ve made it the #1 film on the planet right now,” Hemsworth said in a video he shared.

“And it looks like it’s going to be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing,” he continued.

“We are blown away by the response and the support. On behalf of myself, the Russo Brothers, Netflix, our director Sam Hargrave, thank you so so much. We love you guys,” Hemsworth added.

“There’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things, and all I can say is who knows,” he said. “But with this amount of support, it’s something I will be pretty stoked to jump back into.”