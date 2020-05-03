Leslie Jordan Shares Hilarious Lady Gaga Story From Filming ‘American Horror Story’

Leslie Jordan knows how to tell a story, and the “Will & Grace” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a doozy about Lady Gaga.

In the latest edition of his “Pillow Talk” Instagram series, the 65-year-old actor shared a hilarious story about his experience working with Gaga during “American Horror Story: Roanoke”.

Jordan began by explaining how impressed he was by Gaga when they first met.

“I can tell when I meet you, within three minutes, how you were raised,” he said. “When I met Lady Gaga on the ‘American Horror’ set… beautifully brought up. ‘Please, thank you.’ Lovely girl.”

In the series, Jordan played psychic Cricket Marlowe, while Gaga portrayed ancient witch Scathach.

“We had a scene where she was gonna blow fairy dust in my face, and then knock me down, and blind me, chase me, and then roll me over, kick me,” he explained. “And then she was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife.”

In the two-part video (the first one ends when he sneezes), Jordan describes Gaga’s unique acting technique.

“She took me in the woods right before we shot, and she said, ‘You know, I tend to sexualize all my acting partners,'” he continued.

“I thought, ‘Where’s this going?’ Well honey, she kicked me, rolled me over, and got down on me and started riding me, howling at the moon” he added. “I didn’t know what I was supposed to do! I just laid there and thought, ‘How do I get myself into these situations?’ Yikes!”