‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Duped Into Interview By YouTubers Playing Clips Of Jimmy Fallon

Carole Baskin is the latest celeb to be hoaxed by YouTube tricksters Josh Pieters and Archie Manners.

The British duo recently tested a theory: would celebrities agree to an interview when played recorded soundbites of James Corden taken from “The Late Late Show”?

It worked like a charm, with the pair easily tricking U.K. pop star Craig David, TikTok performer Holly H, “Love Island” couple Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury, and magician Julius Dein into believing they were having conversations with the actual James Corden, when in reality they were playing clips from his talk show.

3 nights. 2 boys. 1 mission. @archiemanners . First video out tonight. pic.twitter.com/C044IWbqvj — Josh Pieters (@joshua_pieters) May 1, 2020

For their next stunt, the duo tried the same thing with Carole Baskin of “Tiger King” fame, using clips of Jimmy Fallon from “The Tonight Show”.

“Here’s a chance where we could perhaps interview some high-level talent because we are going under the guise of being a really famous show,” Pieters told Insider. “And we thought, why don’t we take a shot in the dark and go for the most exclusive, hard to reach person in the world, with absolutely no hope of it working?”

They decided to reach out to Baskin, never expecting she’d actually take them up on it — until she did. The result is Baskin’s first major interview since the debut of “Tiger King”.

“I think she did an interview for a local paper in Tampa where she’s from,” Pieters said. “But this was her first worldwide exclusive interview, which is just quite something.”

According to Pieters, celebrities are given a false sense of security when they hear the familiar voices such as Fallon and Corden.

“I think it’s also very hard when you are live on an interview with who you think is James Corden or Jimmy Fallon, to go, ‘Hold on a second, that’s not Jimmy Fallon,’ when it sounds like him,” Pieters explained. “You’d have to be pretty sure of yourself and pretty brave to stop the interview.”

According to Pieters, Baskin is a “very interesting lady,” although he admitted he never expected she’d actually go through with it.

“We really did not expect it to work,” he said. “We still can’t really believe we managed to interview Carole Baskin.”

The video of the interview is scheduled to go live on their YouTube channel at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.