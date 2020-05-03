Will Ferrell Hilariously Crashes Seattle Seahawks’ Team Meeting

Players on the Seattle Seahawks got more than they bargained for when they participated in a team meeting via Zoom.

In a video the team shared on Twitter, coach Pete Carroll told the team he wanted to introduce them to newly signed player Greg Olsen, who joined into the video chat.

However, Olsen was actually Will Ferrell pretending to be Olsen, causing the rest of the team to crack up as they immediately recognized the “SNL” alum.

RELATED: Will Ferrell Drops It Like It’s Hot While Washing His Hands

“What I did mostly for Carolina is I drew up my own plays, so I’m going to be adding a lot to the playbook,” Ferrell told the players as he displayed a drawing of his new play, the “90 Go Flywheel Kanye Starburst,” adding, “Let’s get that in the playbook.”

Without breaking character once, Ferrell lifted his shirt to display his not-exactly-ripped midsection. “Does this look like the body of a 36-year-old? I don’t think so.”

He aded: “I’ve been doing a lot of yoga and nothing else. This is a yoga body.”