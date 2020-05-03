Lil Nas X Posts Nude Hot Tub Pics On Social Media

Lil Nas X took to social media on Saturday night to show fans a whole new side of himself — his naked side.

The “Old Town Road” artists posted several photos of himself stark naked, taken in his hot tub.

In one pic, he flexes his muscles, while another features him looking seductively over his shoulder while his bare backside is nearly visible.

“No homo,” wrote the openly gay rapper in a joking caption.

Last month, Lil Nas X celebrated his 21st birthday in quarantine, with his only guest a stuffed “Sesame Street” Elmo doll.

