50 Cent Isn’t Happy With Australian Street Artist’s Mural Of Him As Veep Mike Pence

Rapper 50 Cent is not amused by an Australian street artist who’s been depicting him as other celebrities.

The latest featured 50 Cent, a.k.a. Curtis Jackson, as U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence.

“This f**king guy won’t stop, SMH,” he wrote on Instagram.

He added, “what is this guys problem with me. f**king lunatic.”

Previously, he’s complained about the artist — who goes by the name Lushsux — who’s been plastering walls with murals of 50 Cent, including this one in which he has no teeth due to “too many trips to the candy shop.”

The “Power” star was also not amused by a mural that depicted him as Taylor Swift (“Swifty Cent”), while others included Chairman Mao, Post Malone and even Donald Trump.