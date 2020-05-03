Jennifer Lopez Teaches Shakira How To Jiggle Her Butt In Rehearsal Footage For Super Bowl Show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime at the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Sunday to share a wealth of behind-the-scenes footage from rehearsals for her Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira.

“I can’t believe it’s already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show! ✨🏈✨ So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira❤️ ,” JLo wrote in the caption.

She shared several videos, including one featuring her rehearsing on a stripper pole, another working with her backup dancers and one practicing with a group of children.

Another video features Lopez and Shakira taking a bow at the completion of their number, while another features Lopez demonstrating how to do a perfect butt jiggle while Shakira does her best to imitate.

The duo’s halftime show was not without controversy, and generated more than 1,300 complaints to the Federal Communications Commission.

Earlier this year, Lopez addressed complaints about the sexy performance. “I think that’s honestly silliness,” JLo told Variety at the Independent Spirit Awards.

“Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do,” she added. “We (put on) a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved. And that small faction of people who want to be negative about it, I can’t even let in.”