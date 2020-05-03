‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Promises Season 4 Will Be ‘A Lot Scarier’

Production on “Stranger Things” may have halted temporarily, but when the upcoming fourth season finally makes its way to Netflix fans can expect to see the scariest season yet.

That’s the word from actor Joe Keery, who plays wisecracking Steve Harrington in the series.

“Oh man, it’s pretty amazing — the Duffer brothers have really done it again,” Keery TOLD Total Film magazine (via Games Radar).

“I think that this year — and I know I say this every single year — but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark,” he added.

Asked if fans will be seeing him back in his Scoops Ahoy outfit, he’s happy to report that they won’t.

“I know that costume served its purpose and I’m glad to retire it,” he said with a laugh. “Do I have it at home for Halloween? I don’t, unfortunately. They won’t let me have that one. One day!”

As for when season four will arrive, that remains an open question. “Stranger Things” went into production in January, with filming scheduled to continue through to September. When the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the brakes on film and TV production, shooting was halted, and it remains to be seen when filming will resume.