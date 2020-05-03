Tom Hanks Surprises Students With Inspiring Video Message During Graduation: ‘You Are The Chosen Ones’

College graduations this year are taking place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but students at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, received a special surprise during their online ceremony: a message of hope and inspiration from Tom Hanks.

On Saturday, the two-time Oscar winner sent Wright’s class of 2020 a special video message.

“You are the chosen ones because of a fate unimagined when you began your Wright State adventures,” said Hanks, 63, who was among the first celebrities to reveal he’d been diagnosed with the coronavirus, with he and wife Rita Wilson subsequently recovering.

RELATED: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Donating Their Blood And Plasma For Coronavirus Research

“You started in the olden times, in a world back before the Great Pandemic of 2020. You will talk of those earlier years in your lives in just that way,” he add.

“Part of your lives will forever be identified as ‘before,’ in the same way other generations tell time like ‘that was before the war,’ or ‘that was before the internet,’ or ‘that was before Beyoncé.’ The word ‘before’ is going to carry great weight with you,” Hanks continued.

“You’ve gone from student to graduate with more that is expected of you than to just be an American. You’ve had to be responsible Americans. You’ve had to be good Americans. Good Americans that have made sacrifices that have saved lives,” he added.

RELATED: Tom Hanks Jokes That A COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be Called ‘Hank-ccine’

“You’ll reference these past weeks for how many other weeks there are to come as ‘during the pandemic.’ During the COVID-19, during the lockdown, the quarantine, the shelter-in-place.’ But your ‘after’ is not going to look the same as your during and your ‘before,'” he said.

“You will be enlightened in ways your degree never held in promise,” Hanks concluded. “You will have made it through a time of great sacrifice and great need. No one will be more fresh to the task of restarting our normalcy than you — our chosen ones.”