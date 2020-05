Jungkook of BTS is going viral after posting a video of himself covering Lauv‘s “Never Not”.

In the clip, Jungkook sits cross-legged on his bed as he belts out his beautiful rendition.

In less than 24 hours, the clip had 17 million views and 2 million likes.

BTS and Lauv have teamed up in the past for both BTS’ “Make It Right” and “Who,” off of Lauv’s new album How I’m Feeling.