Kelly Clarkson Admits Her Patience Is ‘Being Tested’ During Quarantine Thanks To Laundry Mishaps And ‘Murder Hornets’

Kelly Clarkson revealed she was having one of those days.

On Saturday, the “Voice” coach and “Kelly Clarkson Show” host took to Twitter to tell her followers that her dryer was on the fritz, so she’s been forced to hang damp laundry outside “like I’m living in ‘Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman’ times,” she joked.

“I feel like my patience and tolerance is being tested lately and, well, all I can say is I’m not thriving,” admitted Clarkson, 38.

Her laundry day adventures took an unfortunate turn, she revealed in a followup tweet, when a gust of wind blew all the clothes away.

“I’m officially saying goodbye to today and I’m gonna start fresh tomorrow,” she added. “Hope everyone else is doing great!”

My stuff that’s drying outside just flew away with the wind HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA oh dear Jesus….

She offered one more comment, having apparently read news reports that the Asian giant hornet — a.k.a. “murder hornet” — has made its way into the U.S., tweeting a GIF of Seth Meyers saying, “Sounds about right.”