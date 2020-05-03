Zooey Deschanel Organized A ‘GoT’ Themed Murder Mystery For Jonathan Scott’s Birthday

Best girlfriend of the year award has just gone to Zooey Deschanel.

In celebration of her beau Jonathan Scott’s birthday, Deschanel set up a “Game of Thrones” themed murder mystery over Zoom.

Deschanel, who has been dating the “Property Brothers” star for around 7 months, gathered his family and friends for the night of fun.

“All is well in the kingdom this eve as we played a Game Of Thrones-inspired Murder Mystery with friends and family. SO fun. Thank you

@zooeydeschanel for setting it all up. You’re the best,” Scott wrote on Twitter.

In some of the screenshots shared, Deschanel and Scott went with the names “Queen Cersei Lamester and Snobb Stark” while Scott’s twin brother Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan picked out “Rennies Lamester and Brine of Perth.”

Ahead of their birthday, the brothers spoke to People about how they will be celebrating in isolation.

“Though it feels strange to celebrate a birthday apart, you can bet we’ll connect virtually for some reminiscing and some laughs,” they said.

Catch the brothers on “Celebrity IOU” on HGTV Canada, Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.