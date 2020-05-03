Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose Slams COVIDiots Defying California’s Beach Ban During Pandemic

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an order to close beaches after Californians were ignoring social distancing protocols and crowding beaches despite the state’s stay-at-home order.

With protests launched by those who defied orders to stay away from beaches, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose took to Twitter to share his take on the topic.

He asked a question: “If the Sheriffs can choose not to enforce the beach closures can the hospitals ‘choose’ not to admit any possible Covid-19 suspected beach goers? Just askin’…”

Q: If the Sheriffs can choose not to enforce the beach closures can the hospitals “choose” not to admit any possible Covid-19 suspected beach goers? Just askin’…🤔 — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 2, 2020

While many of the rocker’s followers agreed with his sentiment, one Twitter user pointed out that GNR performed at a huge music festival in mid-March, well after pretty much every other music act postponed live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.