Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Bio Promises To ‘Reveal Unknown Details’ About The Couple

The much-anticipated official announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bio is finally here.

FINDING FREEDOM: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family promises to “reveal unknown details” of Harry and Meghan’s life as well as “dispel” the numerous false headlines about the couple.

FINDING FREEDOM will chronicle from the time the couple met, through the ups and downs of royal life, all the way to Harry and Meghan’s ultimate decision to step down as senior royals and settle in Los Angeles.

“The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed. Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said in a statement.

Being provided “unique access” to those who know the couple best has allowed Scobie and Durand to get to the bottom of the most scandalous headlines Meghan has faced.

FINDING FREEDOM: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family will hit bookshelves this August and can be pre-ordered here.