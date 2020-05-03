Gene Simmons Educates Twitter On The Importance Of Wearing A Mask During The Pandemic

Gene Simmons isn’t going to let his fans be misinformed.

The KISS member had posted a photo KISS branded bandana masks when someone commented that cloth masks “don’t keep you safe.”

Simmons clapped back, “David, you are incorrect and misinformed. The idea of cloth masks or any other kind of mask, is not to protect you. It’s to protect everybody else around you in case you cough or talk. It’s not about you, David. It’s about protecting everybody else. From you.”

David, you are incorrect and misinformed. The idea of cloth masks or any other kind of mask, is not to protect you. It’s to protect everybody else around you inn case you cough or talk. It’s not about you, David. It’s about protecting everybody else. From you. https://t.co/52PkBiNaQK — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 2, 2020

Someone else suggested that getting people to wear masks is “social pressuring”, to which Simmons responded, “Please wear a mask, to prevent your cough, sneeze or other, from infecting people. Be safe, not sorry.”

It didn’t stop there so Simmons turned to sharing a CNN video educating people on how far a cough can travel along with many other tweets.

WEAR MASKS! Stay 10 ft. away from each other. Please!!! https://t.co/b3AboNcSjs — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 3, 2020

Lisa Smith, this is for you. Be careful out there! https://t.co/vK7XyValV1 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 3, 2020

Some of you believe masks do nothing. False! Even covering your mouth when you sneeze with your HAND (much less a cloth mask) helps cut down germs. DO YOUR RESEARCH. Don’t talk out of your ass, Brett…Respectfully. https://t.co/VD2o3xrTvv — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 3, 2020

John, you need more information. You can show no symptoms and STILL have Covid 19, and STILL be spreading the virus to others. WEAR A MASK! https://t.co/6RjKsZKoVb — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 3, 2020

At first, officials didn’t think masks could help but have since changed their minds since people can carry the virus and not show symptoms.

“If everybody does that, we’re each protecting each other,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said of wearing masks.

