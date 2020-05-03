Ryan Reynolds And Taika Waititi Pretend They Have Never Heard Of Their 2011 Film ‘Green Lantern’

Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi have put out some excellent work, their work together on “Green Lantern” was not one of them.

The two have teamed up once again for “Free Guy” where they sat down with Total Film but both stars just couldn’t seem to remember their 2011 movie.

“What’s the project you’re talking about? I’ve never heard of it,” Taika joked.

“…No, that type of thing is great, because Ryan and I have both got a similar sense of humour in regards to things like that. I find it really funny that I did that film. The thing is, it’s like when people shy away from things, and they don’t want to admit they’ve done something, or they don’t ever reference it, I find it worse.”

He continued, “If an actor is brave enough or comfortable enough in themselves to acknowledge it, and to be self-deprecating, and to own that they have been a part of something that’s been lambasted a bit, then I think that’s great…because when you can make fun of yourself, then everybody else understands: ‘Oh, we’re all in on the joke.’ Because if you pretend it never happened, then it makes it kind of weird and uncomfortable for everyone.”

Waititi added, “I still don’t have any idea what that project is. I’m not entirely sure which one you’re talking about.”

Reynolds then quipped, “I’ve never met him. I still can’t quite figure out how we got him for [‘Free Guy’]. He just sort of said ‘yes’ right away.”

“Free Guy” hits theatres on Dec. 11, 2020.