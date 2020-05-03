Nick Jonas Performs ‘Jealous’ During IForIndia Fundraiser

IForIndia’s live streaming fundraiser for COVID-19 relief efforts took place on Sunday and Nick Jonas helped out.

The one-third of the Jonas Brothers sent a message to those watching before playing his hit “Jealous” from his solo career.

“India has become like a second home to me,” Jonas said. “My heart breaks for those whose lives are affected by this COVID-19 virus — so many daily wage earners and migrant workers. We need to do our part to help right now.”

Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra then hopped in at the end of the performance, adding, “This is just to spread a little bit of positivity and love. We are here with you at this time. We donated. Make sure you do, too.”

So happy to be a small part of #IForIndia– India’s biggest fundraising concert. I hope you guys are watching and donating…. it’s on right now!!https://t.co/vj8g5p4NQz#SocialForGood

100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @GiveIndia — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 3, 2020

During the live event, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also spoke to viewers. “We are thinking of you, India, during this difficult time. We visited your country a year and a half ago and we fell in love with it. We can’t wait to go back after all this is said and done.”

IForIndia is raising money for GiveIndia to help provide personal protective equipment kits to healthcare workers as well as food, rations and cash relief to daily wagers and migrant workers.

For those wanting to help out, you can do so here.