‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Mother Daughter Team Get The Golden Buzzer

Mother and daughter team, Sammy and Honey, gave an emotional and golden buzzer worthy performance on “Britain’s Got Talent”.

As the duo took the stage, Honey, 14, revealed why they decided to compete.

“In the past couple of years my mom got diagnosed with cancer,” Honey said. “It has been a tough couple of years and to be here with my mom is the best thing that has happened to me. I never thought when me and my mom would be singing in the car that it would bring us to this stage.”

RELATED: Nurse Who Sang Song About Saving Lives For ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judges Recovering From Coronavirus

Yet, there first go wasn’t a success with judge Simon Cowell stopping them.

“I just don’t like the song but your voices work really well together, how would you feel about coming back later on today?” he asked.

And thank goodness they did because their second attempt where they sang “Lost Without You” by Freya Ridings landed them the golden buzzer from fellow judge Amanda Holden.

RELATED: Father And Son Magic Act Leaves Simon Cowell Speechless On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Alesha Dixon told the duo, “I just loved the connection, there’s nothing more beautiful than a mother, daughter relationship.”

Holden added, “Every single lyric that you got right and sang just seemed so poignant to your story it was the most wonderful thing to witness.”