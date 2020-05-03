Adam Lambert And Christina Aguilera Had Planned To Tour Together This Summer

This is not the news anyone wanted to hear, Adam Lambert and Christina Aguilera were set to tour together this summer but have just cancelled the unannounced tour.

Lambert revealed the secret tour on Twitter on Sunday.

“You know what’s funny? There was a whole plan to tour w @xtina this summer around the US. Big venues too! But unfortunately everything went into Lock Down before we were ready to announce. Y’all know I’m an OG Christina Aguilera fan. ❤️ waiting time see if we can reschedule it,” he wrote.

While he does note that he hopes to reschedule the dates, it didn’t stop Twitter from going into full panic mode.

ME WHEN I SAW THE TWEET: pic.twitter.com/FImJJM9HCm — Emily-Maria Lambert💚 (@EmiRunAway) May 3, 2020

Talk about a match made in heaven !! Adam Lambert and Christina Aguilera touring together .Would have been magic ! — Judy (@MyEyesBabyEyes) May 4, 2020

Adam Lambert and Christina Aguilera touring together – 2 most gifted vocalists in the world. It didn’t happen but if it did, that would be a night to forever remember 💖💖💖 — I Heart AdamLambert (@ModestyChild) May 3, 2020

Lambert and Queen also had to postpone their tour dates due to COVID-19.