Adam Lambert And Christina Aguilera Had Planned To Tour Together This Summer

This is not the news anyone wanted to hear, Adam Lambert and Christina Aguilera were set to tour together this summer but have just cancelled the unannounced tour.
Lambert revealed the secret tour on Twitter on Sunday.
“You know what’s funny? There was a whole plan to tour w @xtina this summer around the US. Big venues too! But unfortunately everything went into Lock Down before we were ready to announce. Y’all know I’m an OG Christina Aguilera fan. ❤️ waiting time see if we can reschedule it,” he wrote.
While he does note that he hopes to reschedule the dates, it didn’t stop Twitter from going into full panic mode.
Lambert and Queen also had to postpone their tour dates due to COVID-19.