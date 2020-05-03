Taylor Swift Sends Utah Nurse A Gift Package For Her Work On The Frontlines

Taylor Swift had a sweet surprise for a Utah nurse.

Whitney Hilton, a registered nurse, shared the message and collection of Lover items she was sent on her 30th birthday after helping out at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

“I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you,” Swift wrote. “I can’t thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez Gushes Over BFF Taylor Swift: ‘She Is One Of The Greatest Songwriters’

She added, “Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor.”

I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC 🗽to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FqGMsZGixs — LOVER Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 3, 2020

Last month, Hilton wrote a blog post published by Intermountain Healthcare, where she described her journey from Utah to Long Island to help out in what she called “a modern war.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ Gets Another Music Video Made By Teachers For Their Quarantined Students

“This is a humbling experience,” Hilton said in the post. “I have so much to say but almost too overwhelmed to say it all. New York has been hit HARD. The people need help, the nurses need help, the doctors need help, everyone needs help. This is crisis mode like I’ve never seen. This is an incredible experience, albeit the hardest thing I’ve ever done AND equally the most rewarding.”