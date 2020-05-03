‘American Idol’ Contestant Louis Knight Performs Coldplay’s ‘In My Place’ From His Balcony

From his front porch, Louis Knight competed on another at-home “American Idol”.

Due to COVID-19, the contestants have had to perform their weekly songs from their living rooms, kitchens and backyards.

This week, Knight wowed as he played the piano and sang Coldplay’s “In My Place” while his family looked on.

“I think it was very commendable of you to lean into your roots,” judge Katy Perry said. “I thought it was a good song choice, it pulled at my heart strings.”

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan wasn’t “blown away” but did praise Knight for his “star quality.”

“You did a great job my friend,” Lionel Richie added. “Keep playing that camera, that is going to be the ticket that gets you over the top.”