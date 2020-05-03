Lesley Stahl Of ’60 Minutes’ Reveals She Was Hospitalized With COVID-19

“60 Minutes” host Lesley Stahl revealed on the show on Sunday night that she was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

“One of the rules of journalism was don’t become part of the story,” she said. “But instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more than one million Americans who did become part of it.”

CBS had reported out an outbreak in their New York offices in March and shut down as employees moved to working from home.

Stahl continued saying she was sick in bed for two weeks, “weak, fighting pneumonia and really scared, I went to the hospital. I found an overworked, nearly overwhelmed staff. Every one of them was kind and sympathetic, gentle and caring from the moment I arrived until the moment days later when I was wheeled out to a gauntlet of cheering medical workers. In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs.”

In closing tonight, Lesley Stahl shares her personal experience with coronavirus and a message to healthcare workers: “Tonight, we all owe them our gratitude, our admirations — and in some cases, our lives.” https://t.co/KGBKAbmi56 pic.twitter.com/efq58pIexo — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 4, 2020

“Tonight we owe them our gratitude, our admiration and in some cases our lives,” she added.

Stahl also touched on how no two coronavirus cases are the same and how one other “60 Minutes” employee tested positive but with no symptoms “while others had almost every symptom you can imagine. Each case is different.”